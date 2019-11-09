Ajman Ruler orders housing packages for people of determination, elderly and widows

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) AJMAN, 9th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued directives that are aimed at urgently providing houses to a group of widows and divorced women in the emirate and to ensure that the existing houses are equipped to cater to the people of determination and the elderly.

Sheikh Humaid issued the directives after reviewing several reports and studies prepared by Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Center, ASCC.

He directed the concerned authorities to urgently provide housing to the low-income families of widows and divorced women who still live in rented houses and who have not benefitted from the government housing grants programme.

Sheikh Humaid also ordered setting up of a specialised unit at ASCC to conduct and submit reports and analyses that will support the policy and decision-making process related to human resources. A government office will also be set up to liaise and follow up on the implementation of the proposals and recommendations and findings of the surveys conducted by the ASCC.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, praised Sheikh Humaid's directives and emphasised the importance of the initiatives to serve the needs of all segments of the community.