Ajman Ruler pardons 103 prisoners ahead of National Day

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 103 prisoners on the occasion of the country's 48th National Day.

The move will see the release of the prisoners, serving various sentences, from a number of punitive and reformative institutions from the Emirate of Ajman. The prisoners are selected based on factors that make them eligible for release and good conduct.

The decision reflects H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi's interest in bringing happiness and hope to the pardoned prisoners and their families.

The Ruler of Ajman expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.

Commenting on the occasion, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, thanked H.H. Sheikh Humaid for this generous gesture, saying it reflects his keenness to give the prisoners a chance to start a new life.

He also called on the freed prisoners to commit themselves to being good members of society and strife for a better future, adding that procedures for their immediate release have already been initiated.