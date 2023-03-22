UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Pardons 135 Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Ajman Ruler pardons 135 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an order for the release of 135 prisoners who have demonstrated good conduct during their incarceration in Ajman's correctional and punitive facilities, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This act of clemency by the Ruler of Ajman is a compassionate gesture aimed at providing prisoners with a chance to begin anew and ease the difficulties faced by their families.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, thanked the Ajman Ruler for this noble gesture, which is aimed at bringing happiness to people and ensuring social cohesion, adding that the procedures for the prisoners release will be initiated immediately.

