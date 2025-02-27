Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 207 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of the Ajman Ruler's keenness to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman and hoped that this gesture would give the pardoned prisoners a chance to return to their families and reintegrate positively into society.

He added that the procedures for the prisoners' release will be initiated immediately.