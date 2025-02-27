Open Menu

Ajman Ruler Pardons 207 Prisoners Ahead Of Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 207 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of the Ajman Ruler's keenness to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman and hoped that this gesture would give the pardoned prisoners a chance to return to their families and reintegrate positively into society.

He added that the procedures for the prisoners' release will be initiated immediately.

Related Topics

Police Ajman Rashid From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

6 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

21 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

36 minutes ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

51 minutes ago
Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

2 hours ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East