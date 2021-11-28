ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 43 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Humaid's keenness to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences.

Commenting on the kind gesture, Major General Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, thanked the Ajman Ruler for this initiative and said that procedures for the prisoners' release will be initiated immediately.