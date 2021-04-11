Ajman Ruler pardons 55 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 55 prisoners of various nationalities, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The pardon is a gesture by the Ruler of Ajman to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate their families hardships.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, has lauded Ajman Ruler's noble gesture, which's aimed at bringing happiness to people and ensuring social cohesion.