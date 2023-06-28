Open Menu

Ajman Ruler Performs Eid Al Adha Prayer At Rashid Bin Humaid Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 12:45 PM

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque in Ajman.

Performing the prayer alongside Sheikh Humaid were H.

H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

After the prayer, the Ajman Ruler exchanged Eid greetings with the worshipers.

