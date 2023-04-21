Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today morning offered Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque in Ajman.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents performed prayers alongside the Ajman Ruler.

During the Eid sermon, the imam prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless the UAE leadership with further success, and the UAE with continued safety and prosperity, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

After the prayer, Sheikh Humaid exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.