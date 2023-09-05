Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received, at the Ruler's Court, Moustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, on the occasion of his appointment.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid welcomed Al Khalfawi and wished him success in continuing to drive the growth of Ajman Bank and helping achieve exceptional results for the bank’s shareholders, investors, and customers, which will positively impact the nation's development and prosperity.

Sheikh Humaid also expressed his appreciation for the bank’s impressive performance and acknowledged the hard work of its staff, commending their dedication to customer service and excellence, which enabled the bank to gain a distinguished reputation and a leading position among local banks.

He acknowledged their expertise and wisdom in preserving the bank’s development and financial resilience.

Al Khalfawi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for their support, attention, and follow-up for the bank, which enabled it to deliver the best services. He also thanked them for their warm welcome and for organising the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Citizens Affairs Office, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, along with several senior officials.