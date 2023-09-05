Open Menu

Ajman Ruler Receives CEO Of Ajman Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received, at the Ruler's Court, Moustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, on the occasion of his appointment.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid welcomed Al Khalfawi and wished him success in continuing to drive the growth of Ajman Bank and helping achieve exceptional results for the bank’s shareholders, investors, and customers, which will positively impact the nation's development and prosperity.

Sheikh Humaid also expressed his appreciation for the bank’s impressive performance and acknowledged the hard work of its staff, commending their dedication to customer service and excellence, which enabled the bank to gain a distinguished reputation and a leading position among local banks.

He acknowledged their expertise and wisdom in preserving the bank’s development and financial resilience.

Al Khalfawi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for their support, attention, and follow-up for the bank, which enabled it to deliver the best services. He also thanked them for their warm welcome and for organising the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Citizens Affairs Office, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, along with several senior officials.

Related Topics

Ajman Bank Rashid Best Court

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs of Hyderabad Range to beef up Che ..

DIG directs SSPs of Hyderabad Range to beef up Chehlum security

11 minutes ago
 LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspection ..

Dubai Municipality carries out over 350 inspections at school canteens to ensure ..

26 minutes ago
 Police recover five-year-old girl after court's in ..

Police recover five-year-old girl after court's intervention

24 minutes ago
 International Youth Day observed

International Youth Day observed

24 minutes ago
 DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen ..

DC for better entertainment facilities to citizen of Nawabshah

24 minutes ago
CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at ..

CEO RCB urges Cantt residents to throw garbage at dumping points

24 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reiterate resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health cen ..

Solar system installed at 20 schools,11 health centres in Nawabshah

15 minutes ago
 Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control ..

Secretary Power Division chairs meeting to control electricity theft

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic proj ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic projects to develop infrastructure ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East