Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Eng. Yousef Al Ali, CEO of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA) in the Emiri Court.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar were briefed about FEWA’s new projects and strategic programmes to develop the emirate’s water and electricity grids.

They were also briefed about the appropriate methods adopted by FEWA for upgrading electricity services, in line with the development witnessed by the emirate and its objectives to provide citizens and residents with high-quality services.

Al Ali stressed that the related directives of Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar are being prioritised, commending their support for the authority.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department; Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi; Youssef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality; and Salem Saif Al Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the Ruler's Court, as well as several Sheikhs and senior officials in the emirate.

