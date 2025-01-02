Ajman Ruler Receives Chairman Of Saudi German Health Group
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed the UAE's significant focus on the healthcare sector, ensuring the availability of medical services for citizens, residents, and visitors in both public and private sectors according to the highest global standards.
He emphasised that healthcare investors benefit from the unwavering support of the UAE's wise leadership, which spares no effort in facilitating and encouraging businesspeople to establish and develop medical complexes, hospitals, and healthcare centres.
This statement was made during his reception at the Ruler’s Court today, attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, along with Sobhi Batterjee, Founder and Chairman of Bait Al Batterjee Group and Saudi German Health Group.
H.H. Sheikh Humaid welcomed the Chairman of the health group, highlighting the critical role played by the private healthcare sector in serving patients of diverse categories and providing care for chronic and complex medical conditions.
He also reiterated that the Government of Ajman provides all necessary support for projects and initiatives that contribute to the growth and development of the healthcare sector.
He noted that the emirate hosts numerous colleges and universities specialising in medicine and health sciences, offering advanced curricula and featuring distinguished faculty members and experts in medical sciences.
For his part, Sobhi Batterjee expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince of Ajman for their generous hospitality and warm welcome, praising their efforts in supporting the health sector and motivating investors and their keenness to provide all facilities for health projects.
