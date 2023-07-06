Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said the UAE had made significant progress in the development, growth and sustainability of its tourism sector, in line with the best international practices.

The tourism sector has become a prominent contributor to achieving national sustainable development, he added.

Sheikh Humaid made this statement during a reception held today at the Ruler's Court, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a delegation from the Emirates Post Group (EPG), led by Abdullah Mohamed Al Ashram, CEO of the EPG.

The reception was held to mark the launch of a commemorative stamp by the EPG celebrating the environmental significance of the Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman, the first in a series of stamps that celebrates the UAE’s nature reserves.

Sheikh Humaid affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has strengthened its status as a preferred world-class tourist destination and enhanced its strong tourism presence, reflecting its diversity, richness and tourism options that distinguish it.

Ajman is establishing the UAE's position as a domestic tourism destination and enhancing its presence on the global tourism map through its remarkable achievements and qualitative gains in the tourism sector over the past years resulting from initiatives and urban projects that embody the culture of Ajman and its people, he said.

He also stressed that the collaboration between the EPG and the Al Zorah Nature Reserve in issuing a commemorative stamp highlights the reserve’s stature as a centre for biodiversity, supports the country's efforts to preserve the environment and its wildlife and marine life, achieves sustainability, and realises Ajman's goal to promote the growth of this vital sector.

Sheikh Humaid then lauded the partnership between the EPG and the reserve and the cooperation aimed at enhancing the country's tourism status, highlighting prominent tourist sites in the emirate, and raising awareness about the tourism products offered by Ajman, in general, and the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, in particular, as one of the most beautiful natural landmarks in the emirate.

"The issuance of commemorative stamps for natural reserves in the UAE aims to document these reserves, highlights their importance in terms of the protection and preservation of biodiversity, and showcases the cultural and natural landmarks of our country,” Al Ashram said.

“These efforts align with strategies aimed at enhancing the performance of the tourism sector, especially nature tourism, and aim to strengthen the UAE’s prominent presence in the global tourism scene. We are proud to collaborate with the Al Zorah Nature Reserve to issue the first stamp in this series," he added.

Al Zorah Reserve is a protected reserve situated at Al Zorah community of Ajman. It is one of the popular eco-tourism places to visit in Ajman.

Established in 2004 to preserve the biodiversity and endangered plant and animal species within the territory, Al Zorah Nature Reserve is a protected area spanning 195 hectares around the mouth of the one-kilometre-long Ajman Creek in the Arabian Gulf. The reserve has a vibrant ecosystem made up of mangroves, turquoise lagoons and sandy beaches. The mangroves here are of the species Avicennia marina, commonly known as the Grey Mangrove due to their colour.

Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman has been officially declared as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, making it the seventh site in the UAE on the Ramsar List. It is home to over 102 species of native and migratory birds including the famed pink flamingoes that can be spotted throughout the year and more so during the nesting season. The area is abundant with a variety of corals, fish, molluscs and indigenous flora, making it a highly sought-after destination for tourists as well as scientists and researchers to conduct field studies.