AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received today H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, who came to offer his condolences over the passing of Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, at the mourning majlis in Ajman.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, the Ruler of Ajman also received condolences from H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Receiving condolences alongside Sheikh Humaid were the deceased's brothers and sons, and a number of sheikhs from the Al Nuaimi family.