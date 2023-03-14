UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Receives Customs Directors-general From Across Emirates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ajman Ruler receives customs directors-general from across emirates

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received a delegation of customs directors-general in the country, who came to pay a courtesy call on him.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed by Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Director-General of the Federal Customs Authority, about national customs laws and policies, as well as the importance of holding periodic meetings between the federal customs authority and local customs departments to enhance their cooperation and coordination in updating and simplifying customs procedures, and facilitating commercial activities between the UAE and other countries, in addition to improving customs monitoring across all national borders, to deter smuggling operations and support the country’s anti-money laundry and counter-terrorism financing efforts.

Sheikh Humaid stressed that, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE is keen to enhance its customs cooperation at federal and local levels, and increase the capacities of workers in the customs sector.

He then commended the efforts of the customs directors-general to oversee customs activities and facilitate foreign trade, exchange expertise, draft relevant procedures, policies and information, conduct monitoring activities, and address customs evasion, money-laundering and terrorism financing.

He also called on them to benefit from advanced technologies to facilitate commercial operations and develop national customs work, utilise artificial intelligence to improve the quality of services and increase the national economy’s competitiveness.

