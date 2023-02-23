Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) AJMAN, 23rd February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received a delegation from the Dubai Islamic Bank. The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

During the meeting, the bank's delegation briefed Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar about the bank’s economic, charity, and humanitarian projects, as well as the work of its Community Support Services Team. The delegation expressed gratitude to Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for their support of all charitable and humanitarian work. They also highlighted the bank's role as a strategic partner of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, and their commitment to helping implement Sheikh Humaid’s directives as part of his community initiatives, which aim to improve the lives of the emirate’s citizens and assist needy local families.

Sheikh Humaid praised the bank's support for the foundation's activities and other charitable organisations and shared his directives with the delegation. He then honoured the bank for its contributions to charitable activities.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, other Sheikhs, and several senior officials in the emirate.