Ajman Ruler Receives Deputy Ruler Of Umm Al Qaiwain, Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 03:01 AM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid received the greetings from H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, as well as from Sheikhs, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Several officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the reception.

