Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) AJMAN, 11th August 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, this morning received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The visitors wished them well and for further progress and pride to the UAE and its people under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid also received Eid Al Adha greetings from Sheikhs, key officials in the government and private sector departments, top military and police officials, dignitaries, diplomats, citizens and residents.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.