Ajman Ruler Receives Hamdan Bin Zayed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, at his residence in the Moroccan capital.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Hamad bin Ghalaita, Personal Secretary of the Ajman Ruler; Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, and a number of top officials.

