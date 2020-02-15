(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) AJMAN, 15th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Saturday, received in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, a delegation from Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, headed by its Chairman Hussain Jassim Al Nowais.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid was briefed about the Fund's programmes, aimed at developing local enterprises by instilling and enriching the culture of investment amongst the UAE’s youth, as well as supporting and developing small- to medium-sized investments.

Al Nowais and the delegation made a presentation on the Fund's programmes and plans to support the young entrepreneurs in the emirate of Ajman to establish viable projects that would boost the local economy and that of the country at large.

Al Nowais said the Fund had financed 50 projects in Ajman for 130 entrepreneurs and organised 65 training courses for more than 1,000 Emiratis to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and enable the youth to become business leaders.

He thanked Sheikh Humaid for his support to the Fund's programme and for exempting the beneficiaries from the fees.

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007 for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises, SMEs.