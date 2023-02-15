Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, and his delegation.



The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Barzani’s delegation included a number of ministers, and Amad Abdul Hamid Rasool, Consul-General of the Republic of Iraq in Dubai, and several senior officials.



During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid welcomed Barzani and his delegation, highlighting the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Iraq, especially the region of Kurdistan.

The two sides also discussed their bilateral ties, most notably in the areas of development and the economy.



Barzani expressed his happiness at meeting Sheikh Humaid and lauded the close relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Humaid presented a souvenir gift to Barzani and held a luncheon in his honour.

