Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received on Saturday at Al Zaher Palace H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Ramadan well-wishers, who came to greet the Ajman Ruler on the seventeenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Humaid received the greetings of sheikhs, state officials, Emiratis, and residents, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Present at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and several officials from the emirate of Ajman.