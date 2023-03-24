UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman today, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid received Ramadan greetings from Sheikhs, Chairmen and Heads of government departments in the country; dignitaries; businesspersons and merchants, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the Holy Month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

A number of Sheikhs, heads of departments and top officials attended the reception.

