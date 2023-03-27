UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid received the greetings of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr.

Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, as well as Sheikhs, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

Several officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the receptions.

