Ajman Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid received the greetings of sheikhs, state officials, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and wished him more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

A number of officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the reception.

