Ajman Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace on Sunday, the eighteenth day of the holy month.

Sheikh Humaid received the greetings of Zahir Ajab, Consul-General of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, sheikhs, state officials, dignitaries, Emiratis, and residents, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Present at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and several officials from the emirate of Ajman.

