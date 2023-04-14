UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, Thursday received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid received the greetings of sheikhs, state officials, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Several officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the reception.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Rashid Progress From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end o ..

AED 245.5 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of January 2023

4 minutes ago
 Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Benefi ..

Most Russians See Closer Ties With China as Beneficial - Poll

43 minutes ago
 Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Mini ..

Parliament not to surrender: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gi ..

43 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super C ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium to host Egyptian Super Cup on May 5th

49 minutes ago
 PML-N to use parliamentary forum for addressing pu ..

PML-N to use parliamentary forum for addressing public issues: Minister for Ener ..

52 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Cannot Comment on Reports of Suspect ..

Pentagon Says Cannot Comment on Reports of Suspect in Intel Leaks Probe

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.