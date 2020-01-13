Ajman Ruler receives Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance of Saudi Arabia, and his delegation at the Ruler’s Court.

Sheikh Humaid welcomed Al Sheikh and his delegation and wished them a good stay in their second country, the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of Islamic issues, such as ways of improving islam's reputation, encouraging the Muslim youth to avoid extremism and the related role of Muslim clerics.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and the Awqaf Office in Ajman, as well as several Sheikhs and officials from both sides.