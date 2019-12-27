Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has received H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and H.H.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, at his residence in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Hamad bin Ghalaita, Personal Secretary of the Ajman Ruler; a number of members of diplomatic corps in Morocco, and top officials attended the meeting.