Ajman Ruler restructures Masfout Cultural and Sports Club board

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 of 2019, restructuring the Masfout Cultural and sports Club.

The Decree details Ahmed Saeed Ali Salem Al Kaabi as the Chairman of the Board, with members Hamad Khadem Abdullah Butti Al Kaabi, Saeed Sultan Subeih Al Kaabi, Abdullah Saeed Nayem Ali Al Kaabi, Rashed Hamad Al Kaabi, Ahmad Sultan Rashed Hamad Al Kaabi, Fahad Abdullah Ali Al Kaabi, Khalifa Hilal Rashed Al Kaaabi, Ahmad Abdullah Salem Al Kaabi, and Sultan Saeed Al Badwawi.

It also stipulates that the board shall elect from among its members during its first meeting a Vice Chairman.

The Decree shall come into effect from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.