UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Restructures Masfout Cultural And Sports Club Board

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:00 PM

Ajman Ruler restructures Masfout Cultural and Sports Club board

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 of 2019, restructuring the Masfout Cultural and Sports Club

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 of 2019, restructuring the Masfout Cultural and sports Club.

The Decree details Ahmed Saeed Ali Salem Al Kaabi as the Chairman of the Board, with members Hamad Khadem Abdullah Butti Al Kaabi, Saeed Sultan Subeih Al Kaabi, Abdullah Saeed Nayem Ali Al Kaabi, Rashed Hamad Al Kaabi, Ahmad Sultan Rashed Hamad Al Kaabi, Fahad Abdullah Ali Al Kaabi, Khalifa Hilal Rashed Al Kaaabi, Ahmad Abdullah Salem Al Kaabi, and Sultan Saeed Al Badwawi.

It also stipulates that the board shall elect from among its members during its first meeting a Vice Chairman.

The Decree shall come into effect from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Sports Ajman Rashid Salem 2019 From

Recent Stories

Tax collection of Rs 5.5 trillion to put burden on ..

4 minutes ago

One shelter home is insufficient for capital: Kha ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka celebrates shock victory over England

4 minutes ago

Russian Flag to Continue Flying Over Kurils Despit ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition must avoid point scoring on positive su ..

7 minutes ago

Qureshi reiterates Pakistan's unshakable resolve f ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.