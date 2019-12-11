Ajman Ruler reviews Humaid bin Rashid Charity Foundation budget

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, reviewed the estimated 2020 budget, activities and achievements of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, including its endowments, real estate and housing units for rental, as well as its support for orphanages and the aid it provides to widows, divorced women and vulnerable families in Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid reviewed the foundation’s work while attending its extraordinary meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, and attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of the Ajman Ruler for Administrative and Financial Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Planning, Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, and members of the foundation’s board of trustees.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid and the meeting’s participants were briefed about the foundation’s estimated budget, activities and achievements while Sheikha Azza presented the foundation’s achievements from 2005 to 2018.

"Charity and humanitarian work provide psychological comfort to those participating. Therefore, it must be encouraged and promoted to future generations, so they can learn from us and continue following the teachings of islam," Sheikh Humaid said.

He also stressed the importance of all segments of the community, as well as institutions, charitable organisations and business leaders, to support charity work.

"We, in Ajman, aim to overcome the obstacles facing charity work, to preserve the UAE’s leading reputation around the world," he added while urging officials from charity organisations to support needy families, widows, divorced women, people of determination and senior citizens, to make them happy. He also directed the foundation’s officials to cooperate with other charitable organisations.

Statistics and data related to the estimated budget totalling AED110 million point out that it is distributed among all social groups and will support the implementation of housing projects for those in need, such as widows, divorced women, people of determination and senior citizens.

The meeting of the foundation’s board began with the approval of the minutes from its previous meeting. Its participants then discussed related decisions and reviewed the plans and programmes implemented this year, including the funding of an endowment fund worth AED55 million by the Ajman Bank and the approval of a building permit to begin constructing ten homes for vulnerable families in the Hilow area of the emirate.

The board also approved the adoption of a partnership's policy with relevant authorities.