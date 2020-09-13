Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and Environment strategy

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has reviewed the plans, programmes and projects undertaken by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, which are being implemented in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular.

During a meeting which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Humaid was briefed by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, about the ministry's policy and strategy, and the projects to be implemented by the ministry in the near future.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Court, Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ruler's Court, along with a number of senior officials.