UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Reviews Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment Strategy

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and Environment strategy

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has reviewed the plans, programmes and projects undertaken by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, which are being implemented in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular.

During a meeting which was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Humaid was briefed by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, about the ministry's policy and strategy, and the projects to be implemented by the ministry in the near future.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department, Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Court, Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ruler's Court, along with a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Rashid Court

Recent Stories

Jafza webinar highlights way forward to empower SM ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

2 hours ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

3 hours ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

3 hours ago

Global COVID-19 cases pass 28.75 million, death to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.