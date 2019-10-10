Ajman Ruler reviews plans, strategies of Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, was briefed about the plans, objectives and strategies of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed about the department’s plans while receiving Dr. Mogheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi and Member of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid stressed that the UAE has adopted the principle of equality, as everyone is equal before the law, noting that this is inspired by Islamic principles and the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which was followed and reinforced by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He then highlighted the importance of prioritising the youth, young girls, people of determination and Emirati families and providing comprehensive services to Emirati citizens.

Sheikh Humaid was also briefed by Al Khaili about the role of the department in encouraging cooperation, as well as its strategic goal to provide comprehensive services.

Sheikh Humaid stated that reinforcing the values of tolerance is the responsibility of relevant authorities and community development organisations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, President of the Ajman Ruler’s Court, Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ruler’s Court, Salem Saif Al Matroushi, Deputy Director of the Ruler’s Court, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassi, Chairman of the Crown Prince’s Office, Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Executive Council Secretary-General, and several officials.