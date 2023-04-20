UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Sends Eid Greetings To UAE Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, as well as the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

The Ruler of Ajman also sent his greetings to the Kings, Presidents, and leaders of the GCC, Arab, and Islamic countries on this special occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar Eid greetings and congratulatory messages, to the UAE leadership, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, and heads of Arab and Islamic nations.

