Ajman Ruler Sends Eid Greetings To UAE Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 11:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him good health and further development and welfare for the Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Humaid also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

The Ruler of Ajman also sent messages of congratulations to heads of state across Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them, and their peoples, good health, progress, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman also sent Eid greetings and congratulatory messages to the UAE Leaders, Deputy Rulers, Crown Princes, and heads of Arab and Islamic nations.

