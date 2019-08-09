Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

(@imziishan)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, will perform Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, will also perform the prayer along with Sheikh Humaid.

Sheikhs, dignitaries, heads of local and Federal departments, Emiratis, tribesmen and members of the Arab and Islamic community in Ajman, will also pray along with the Ruler of Ajman.

Later, Ajman Ruler will receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers after the prayer.