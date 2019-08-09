UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler To Perform Eid Al Adha Prayer At Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Mosque

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, will perform Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque in the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, will also perform the prayer along with Sheikh Humaid.

Sheikhs, dignitaries, heads of local and Federal departments, Emiratis, tribesmen and members of the Arab and Islamic community in Ajman, will also pray along with the Ruler of Ajman.

Later, Ajman Ruler will receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers after the prayer.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid Prayer Mosque Arab

Recent Stories

Hundreds of Anti-Government Protesters Stage Sit-i ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Post's 'same day delivery' service gettin ..

55 minutes ago

Traffic plan chalks out plan for Eid days

55 minutes ago

690 sanitary workers to perform duties on Eid-ul-A ..

55 minutes ago

EAEU, Singapore may sign free trade agreement

1 hour ago

Sacrificial animals' sale reaches to peak in KP

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.