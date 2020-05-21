Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents died from COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) AJMAN, 20th May 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has come to the aid of six Sudanese siblings, orphaned after their parents died from coronavirus within a month.

H.H.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi will pay for all living, educational and social expenses of the six siblings whose sad story went viral on social media sites.

Sheikh Humaid's gesture comes in line with the tolerant teachings of islam about caring for orphans and the Emirati traditions of extending helping hands to the needy and poor families.

The Ruler of Ajman ordered provision of all necessities and care to the six children.