Ajman Ruler Visits Ameen Al Shurafa Hall

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, visited the Ameen Abdul Rahman Al Shurafa Hall in Ajman, marking its official opening for all social activities, under the supervision and management of the Citizens' Affairs Office.

The hall was built through funds from Abdullah Ameen Al Shurafa, Advisor at the Ajman Ruler's Court, and houses two main multipurpose lounges - the first one with a capacity of 200 seats is for invitees and guests of events, and the second 200-seat lounge is for hospitality events.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed about the facilities in the hall and the services it will provide to Emirati citizens across the country.

Sheikh Humaid called for the establishment of more halls in every region and city of the emirate of Ajman to serve as a meeting place for citizens to discuss issues of concern.

He instructed those in charge of the hall, especially the Citizens' Affairs Office, to ensure it meets all citizens’ needs, considers their demands and problems, and hears and resolves issues. He wished everyone success.

Al Shurafa, the man behind the initiative, said that the most important objectives of the hall are to organise sessions between the people of the city and officials, to discuss issues of citizens of residential neighbourhoods, propose solutions to them, and put forward initiatives and suggestions that benefit the community. It will also host awareness sessions on all topics of interest to the community, such as social, health, cultural, religious, sports and other issues.

