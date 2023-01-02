Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing and Camel Beauty Pageant’ in Al Tallah

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today visited His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels and Camel Beauty Pageant (Al Tallah 2023), held at the Al Tallah camel racecourse in Ajman from 1st to 6th January, 2023.

Sheikh Humaid lauded the patronage and monitoring of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for all heritage festivals. He said the Al Tallah festival is being held for the 12th consecutive year, and such festivals encourage people to preserve Emirati heritage and traditions in raising camels.

Sheikh Humaid also commended the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for camel racing and for encouraging Emirati citizens to participate in this heritage sport.

Camel beauty contests are part of the traditional heritage of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, he added, noting that the UAE’s leadership is keen to preserve the country’s heritage, based on the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his belief in the importance of maintaining the country’s traditions.

He then commended the distinguished attendance of participants from the UAE and the GCC region, which underscores their keenness to preserve the region’s heritage and traditions.

Sheikh Humaid, who was accompanied by a number of sheikhs and senior officials, thanked everyone for contributing to the success of the festival.