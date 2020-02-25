Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, visited Thumbay Medicity in Al Jarf, which was recently inaugurated and is the most advanced academic hospital in the region, with the capacity to treat over 20,000 patients daily.

During his visit, he toured the hospital’s advanced facilities, departments and wards, along with Thumbay University.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed about Thumbay Medicity, which is expected to be a target destination for medical students, healthcare specialists and patients.

Thumbay University Hospital at Thumbay Medicity is expected to play a key role in achieving Ajman’s strategic vision to serve the people of the country, the region and the entire world.

Thumbay University Hospital is the largest private academic hospital in the middle East and is owned and managed by the Thumbay Group, with a capacity of 350 beds. It is also a modern destination for family healthcare patients and includes a unit dedicated to long-term care and rehabilitation, with a capacity of 100 beds.

It also has an oncology centre equipped with a CT scanner and ten modern surgical rooms for all specialties, as well as a radiology centre, a medical imaging centre, an operating room for cardiac catheters, intensive care units for adults, children and newborn babies, and an intensive cardiac care and a dialysis unit with ten beds.

The hospital allocates a full floor to the care needs of mothers and children, which includes ten delivery rooms, a neonatal intensive care unit and a baby monitoring unit. It also provides Marhaba services and fast-track services to complete patient transactions, and features presidential suites, VIP rooms, private rooms, and amenities for patients and visitors, including a lobby with restaurants, a theatre, a cafeteria, a health club and spa, and over a thousand free parking spaces.

At the end of his visit, Sheikh Humaid praised the medical projects and achievements of the Thumbay Group, as well as its leading role in providing hospitals and qualified medical personnel to serve the UAE’s community.

Ajman is implementing the vision of the UAE’s leadership by encouraging entrepreneurs and the private sector to invest in medical education, he added while praising the efforts of officials from Thumbay and their role in establishing a group of specialist hospitals and health centres around the country.