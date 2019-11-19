AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away today.

The Court of the Ruler of Ajman announced the official mourning period of three days with the flag flown at half-mast starting from today.

Sheikh Humaid extended his heartfelt condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant Al Nahyan's Family all patience and solace.