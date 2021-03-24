UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler’s Court Mourns Death Of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away this morning.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Ajman for three days.

The Ajman Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum's family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Ajman Rashid Family Court

Recent Stories

United States And Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Aut ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,861 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

4 minutes ago

One of Expelled Russian Diplomats Will Leave Bulga ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 24 march 2021

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 30 lives, infects 3,301 more peopl ..

5 minutes ago

World's Largest Canvas Painting Sold in Dubai for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.