Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away this morning.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Ajman for three days.

The Ajman Ruler expressed heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to Al Maktoum's family, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan, praying to Allah, the Almighty, to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.