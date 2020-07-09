Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned the death of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who passed away on Thursday.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Ajman for three days beginning from the time of arrival of the deceased's body and performing the funeral prayer.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, expressed heartfelt condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and to Al Qawasims on the death of Sheikh Ahmed, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.