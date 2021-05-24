Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) AJMAN, 23rd May 2021 (WAM) - The Court of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned the death of Sheikha Shamsa bin Majid, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla and the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, who passed away this evening.

The Ruler’s Court has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.