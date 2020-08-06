UrduPoint.com
Ajman Souq Fire Brought Under Control, No Casualties Reported

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:45 AM

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualties reported

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) AJMAN, 5th August 2020 (WAM) - A massive fire, which broke out in Ajman Souq, had been brought under control and no casualties have been reported, according to Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police.

The Souq has been closed for four months due to Covid-19 safety measures.

"Civil Defence units and 25 police and ambulance vehicles responded immediately, reaching the incident site within three minutes and were able to isolate neighbouring buildings and bring the fire under control," said Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi.

The Police evacuated the building. Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.

