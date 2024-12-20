Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, has received Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, to strengthen partnership relations and economic cooperation, advance intra-regional trade, and explore investment opportunities in key sectors, including education, health, tourism, agriculture, information technology, and food.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the robust diplomatic ties between the UAE and Ireland. He underscored the significance of the meeting as a reflection of Ajman Chamber's ongoing efforts to build partnerships and enhance international cooperation to drive economic growth in Ajman.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi provided the Irish Embassy delegation with an overview of Ajman’s prominent sectors, with a particular focus on education. He highlighted the educational sector, which receives strong attention and support from the wise leadership, and the development of an integrated educational infrastructure that aligns with Ajman’s vision to build human capital capable of fulfilling the emirate’s aspirations while enhancing its attractiveness and livability.

Al Suwaidi also pointed out the promising opportunities for collaboration between Ajman and Ireland in education and discussed the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition (AETEX), extending an invitation to participate in its 2025 edition.

The delegation was further briefed on Ajman’s advancements in the healthcare sector, including initiatives to improve medical services, expand healthcare and medical tourism, and attract investments driven by medical innovation and cutting-edge technologies.

For her part, Milton expressed Ireland’s commitment to deepening partnership and cooperation opportunities with the UAE. She commended the diversity of economic and partnership opportunities in Ajman, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, and agriculture. The Irish side also expressed its intention to participate in the upcoming edition of AETEX.

The meeting concluded with attendees recommending the organization of joint forums to exchange expertise and best practices in the field of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They also highlighted the importance of exploring opportunitiesfor collaboration and partnerships in agriculture, leveraging the sector’s rapid advancements, as well as in real estate, construction, information technology, and the food and beverage industries. The importance of exchanging information and statistics to support joint development efforts was also emphasised. To commemorate the occasion, Al Suwaidi and Milton exchanged trophies and souvenirs, reflecting the strength of the growing partnership between Ajman and Ireland.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, Aisha Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Investment and business Promotion Department, John Ford, Deputy Head of Mission at the Irish Embassy, and several Irish Embassy officials.