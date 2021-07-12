Ajman to launch First Al Murabbaa Arts Festival

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) launched the "Al Murabbaa Arts Festival" under the motto, "Inspired by Yesterday to Imagine Tomorrow" to be held with the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, from 28th October to 6th November, 2021, in the Ajman Heritage District surrounding the Ajman Museum, shedding light on the creative arts community and contemporary artistic activities.

This was stated at a press conference held at the Fairmont Ajman Hotel, in the presence of representatives from the ATDD, partners and sponsors, in addition to a group of reporters from newspapers, media, artists and innovators.

On the occasion, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the ATDD, expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, for his interest in supporting the artistic and creative sectors and designating them as the top priority for the development and cultural plans in the emirate, and to the festival’s sponsor Sheikh Ammar for his guidance in carrying out the strategic plans to promote the cultural and artistic movement, developing innovative societies, and enhancing their output in the emirate.

Sheikh Abdulaziz pointed that the festival is launched this year in conjunction with the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrating its foundation, and as we prepare for the upcoming fifty years, we ought to continue our creative development that inspires our generations, strive to constantly support aspiring artists and creators, and pursue our local and global cooperation with the arts community.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of the ATDD, stated that the Al Murabbaa Arts Festival falls with the department’s strategy to support the creative and cultural environment and represents one of its most important initiatives. "We expect the exhibited works, created by the participants exclusively for the festival, to be exceptional as they will reflect the true aspects of civilisational heritage in the Emirates, and constitute a headline for the historical sites and cultural activities the emirate of Ajman boasts, and become a platform for harmony and dialogue among all community members. The department is also keen to adopt the latest technologies used in modern arts.

Saud Aljasmi, Director of Events Section at the ATDD, stated that the participation of artists and creators in the festival will be free of charge and the deadline for accepting entries is 12th August, 2021.

All work proposals are to be submitted to the Ajman Tourism Development Department via email to artists@ajmantourism.ae. AED5000 will be granted to each participant chosen by the festival’s committee to produce their artwork, in addition to exhibiting their work for sale at the festival to support the sustainability of the arts sector and encourage young artists.

The festival organisers, with the support of partners represented by the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Ajman Media City Free Zone, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), Tashkeel, FAD Institute of Luxury Fashion and Style, and Fairmont Ajman Hotel, are expecting to welcome visitors from all over the world within a safe environment.

Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Ajman Media City Free Zone, stressed on the importance of the festival within the local innovation roadmap in the emirate of Ajman, as the City seeks, through its goals and specializations stated in its establishment decree, to sponsor and participate in the organization of festivals, conferences, exhibitions and other cultural and promotional events, and most importantly artistic events such as the Al Murabbaa Arts Festival.

This will contribute to the promotion of the Emirate and its touristic attractions and investment opportunities, which in turn leads to achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development in the emirate.

And regarding the participation of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards in the festival, Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary General of the Award, said: "We are pleased with our partnership with the Al Murabbaa Arts Festival, and we appreciate the inclusive artistic spirit that shaped the pillars of this event and transformed it into a diverse space that pleases the mind and the eye, proud of its heritage and traditions, and lays the groundwork for futuristic modernization.

"Through a decade of investment in spreading the culture of photography, supporting visual arts, and inspiring photographic talents, we share the essence of the vision and goal. In the upcoming period, we will work with our partners in the Ajman Tourism Development Department to coordinate our efforts in supporting the art, culture, and tourism sectors, and to promote visual arts, introduce their positive impacts, exchange experiences and knowledge in these sectors, improve the means of cooperation to boost the cultural and artistic environment, and support the connection between artistic and cultural activities and their direct impact on enhancing touristic attractions," he added.

And in the same direction, Maryam Al Mulla, Head of the Marketing Department at Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, stated that the Department is proud to participate in this initiative that brings together intellectuals and creators under one umbrella of aesthetics and innovation. Organizing the festival in a cultural area like the Ajman Heritage District is an opportunity to highlight how the past is being embraced in tandem with urban development.

Al Mulla showcased some artistic icons from the area such as the "Sikka Poets", where the pathways have been named after famous Emirati poets, alongside murals created by local and international artists.

In his speech during the conference, Hani Afour, Dean of the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), said: "In an era of rapid change and digital transformation, designs that take into account the human needs become more important than ever. The institute’s role revolves around sponsoring ideas and talents, and developing future-oriented designers capable of combining between critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. We are pleased to be participating in the first edition of the Al Murabbaa Arts Festival with a collection of innovative artworks that reflect the potentials of the new generation of innovators in the UAE."

Aiming to stay up-to-date with the creative contemporary arts, Mr. Salvatore Leggiero, partner at Simone Micheli Architects, stated that: "Our participation in this festival reflects our interest in developing creative communities and sponsoring young local talents within the global arts movement by showcasing art design pieces, integrating educational programmes for Universities, and organising talks, discussion panels, and workshops.

He stressed that the festival is an opportunity for contemporary art creations that support designs and works that bear innovative features and are based on the concept of combining contemporary arts with the heritage and history of the region in order to create a positive impact on the society.

Shivang Dhurva, Founder of FAD Dubai, said that: "FAD has been investing and supporting in the region's vision of building a stronger creative economy and working to support the next generation of talents. We are partnering with the Al Murabbaa Arts Festival to scout for regional talents, and give them visibility and support through our combined efforts with Ajman Tourism Development Department."