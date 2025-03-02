(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) AJMAN, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – The Ajman Tourism Development Department will be participating in the ITB Berlin International Tourism Fair 2025, which will be held in Berlin from March 4 to 6. The event is a global platform that brings together thousands of exhibitors, business leaders, and experts from the international tourism sector.

During the fair, the department will showcase the most important services offered by the Emirate of Ajman in the tourism, cultural, and hospitality sectors.

This step confirms its commitment to strengthening its position as a leading global tourist destination by attracting prominent industry leaders, tour and travel service providers, and travel enthusiasts from all over the world.

The department will highlight Ajman's forward-looking vision for achieving sustainable development and consolidating the emirate's position as a prominent destination for international tourism companies looking for promising markets and visitors from around the world.