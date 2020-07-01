UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Tourism Launches Ajman 'Virtual Half Marathon'

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Ajman Tourism launches Ajman 'Virtual Half Marathon'

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Ajman Tourism Development Department, ATDD, has announced the launch of Ajman Half Marathon, which provides the opportunity to participate in 10 km or half marathon 21.1 km, and aims to attract 500 participants from all levels.

This initiative comes in line with ATDD efforts to promote community sports, encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, and provide virtual alternatives in light of the current circumstances.

Participants in the virtual marathon will run the chosen distance outdoor or indoor any time between 1st and 31st July, record this through any well-known tracking application or devices such as Apple or Android watch or Garmin, or Strava app, capture (screenshot) the activity page and upload it along with the personal data on the link they will receive by email after registration.

Each participant will be contacted within two weeks to arrange the delivery of the medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD Director-General, said, "Ajman Tourism Development Department maintains ongoing efforts to support and develop sports activities that reinforce Ajman position as a leading sports destination and come in line with ATDD endeavour to boost sports and recreation activities in the Emirate and develop the tourism sector that will further support responsible and sustainable tourism development in line with Ajman 2021 vision."

Related Topics

Sports Ajman Marathon July Apple All From

Recent Stories

OIC: $3,998 Million in Development Aid to Lebanon

2 minutes ago

WHO Seeks Coordination With China on Risk Assessme ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6,556 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

7 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Canada&#039;s Governor General o ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

31 minutes ago

PYD Might Consider Allying With Damascus Only If U ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.