Ajman Tourism launches Ajman 'Virtual Half Marathon'

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Ajman Tourism Development Department, ATDD, has announced the launch of Ajman Half Marathon, which provides the opportunity to participate in 10 km or half marathon 21.1 km, and aims to attract 500 participants from all levels.

This initiative comes in line with ATDD efforts to promote community sports, encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, and provide virtual alternatives in light of the current circumstances.

Participants in the virtual marathon will run the chosen distance outdoor or indoor any time between 1st and 31st July, record this through any well-known tracking application or devices such as Apple or Android watch or Garmin, or Strava app, capture (screenshot) the activity page and upload it along with the personal data on the link they will receive by email after registration.

Each participant will be contacted within two weeks to arrange the delivery of the medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD Director-General, said, "Ajman Tourism Development Department maintains ongoing efforts to support and develop sports activities that reinforce Ajman position as a leading sports destination and come in line with ATDD endeavour to boost sports and recreation activities in the Emirate and develop the tourism sector that will further support responsible and sustainable tourism development in line with Ajman 2021 vision."