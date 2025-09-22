‘Ajman Tourism’ Launches Promotional Roadshow On Three-city Tour Of China
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 02:45 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) today launched a new promotional tour in China, led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Department.
The five-day roadshow, running until 26th September, aims to reinforce tourism partnerships and forge several agreements and memoranda of understanding.
During the tour, ADTD’s delegation will visit three major cities in China. The roadshow begins in Shanghai today, followed by stops in Hangzhou on 24th September and Shenzhen on 26th September. This initiative aligns with the Department’s ongoing efforts to revive and strengthen Ajman’s tourism sector.
Commenting on the tour, Alhashmi highlighted ADTD’s dedication to reinforcing cooperation with major global markets. He further stated that placing Ajman at the centre of the international tourism map remains one of the key priorities of the Department’s strategy.
Alhashmi said, “Currently, Ajman’s tourism sector is experiencing accelerated growth, further underscoring the significance of showcasing our natural, cultural and entertainment treasures. These factors help position Ajman as a world-class tourism destination.
”
He added, “Through this tour, we seek to highlight our commitment to expanding partnerships with key Chinese market players while exploring new collaboration opportunities that can drive our sustainable tourism development.”
In addition, Alhashmi highlighted that this visit is in line with ADTD’s efforts to spotlight the emirate’s unique destinations and services, which offer immersive experiences that reflect authentic Emirati hospitality across diverse tourist demographics.
The tour also explores new avenues for improving cooperation between the UAE and China and strengthening partnerships with industry leaders in the Chinese market. It is exhibiting Ajman’s rich tourism assets along with the vast line-up of its ongoing and future projects.
Furthermore, the Department seeks to position Ajman as a premier tourism destination, showcase its unique experiences, and expand its footprint into untapped markets for tourism development. These efforts are projected to boost local economic growth through enhanced hotel revenues, better employment opportunities and an increased flow of tourism investments.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
‘Ajman Tourism’ launches promotional roadshow on three-city tour of China2 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on Mosque in North Darfur16 minutes ago
-
UAE joins Saudi Arabia in celebrating 95th National Day17 minutes ago
-
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat1 hour ago
-
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November1 hour ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg2 hours ago
-
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology2 hours ago
-
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory resolutions3 hours ago
-
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next generation cooling technol ..3 hours ago
-
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye3 hours ago
-
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September3 hours ago