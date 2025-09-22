Open Menu

‘Ajman Tourism’ Launches Promotional Roadshow On Three-city Tour Of China

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 02:45 PM

‘Ajman Tourism’ launches promotional roadshow on three-city tour of China

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) today launched a new promotional tour in China, led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Department.

The five-day roadshow, running until 26th September, aims to reinforce tourism partnerships and forge several agreements and memoranda of understanding.

During the tour, ADTD’s delegation will visit three major cities in China. The roadshow begins in Shanghai today, followed by stops in Hangzhou on 24th September and Shenzhen on 26th September. This initiative aligns with the Department’s ongoing efforts to revive and strengthen Ajman’s tourism sector.

Commenting on the tour, Alhashmi highlighted ADTD’s dedication to reinforcing cooperation with major global markets. He further stated that placing Ajman at the centre of the international tourism map remains one of the key priorities of the Department’s strategy.

Alhashmi said, “Currently, Ajman’s tourism sector is experiencing accelerated growth, further underscoring the significance of showcasing our natural, cultural and entertainment treasures. These factors help position Ajman as a world-class tourism destination.

He added, “Through this tour, we seek to highlight our commitment to expanding partnerships with key Chinese market players while exploring new collaboration opportunities that can drive our sustainable tourism development.”

In addition, Alhashmi highlighted that this visit is in line with ADTD’s efforts to spotlight the emirate’s unique destinations and services, which offer immersive experiences that reflect authentic Emirati hospitality across diverse tourist demographics.

The tour also explores new avenues for improving cooperation between the UAE and China and strengthening partnerships with industry leaders in the Chinese market. It is exhibiting Ajman’s rich tourism assets along with the vast line-up of its ongoing and future projects.

Furthermore, the Department seeks to position Ajman as a premier tourism destination, showcase its unique experiences, and expand its footprint into untapped markets for tourism development. These efforts are projected to boost local economic growth through enhanced hotel revenues, better employment opportunities and an increased flow of tourism investments.

Related Topics

China UAE Hotel Ajman Visit Shenzhen Hangzhou Shanghai September Market Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

13 minutes ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

2 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

2 hours ago
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

3 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East