Ajman Tourism Launches Second Edition Of 'Your Joyful Summer Staycation'

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has announced the launch of the "Ajman, Your Joyful Summer Staycation" campaign.

Running until 10th September 2021, the campaign will see hotels, shopping centres, and touristic destinations presenting their exclusive summer offers and discounts, according to an ATDD press release issued on Sunday.

The campaign, organised by ATDD for the second year in a row, aims to highlight the distinct landmarks, facilities, attractions, and hotels across Ajman, in addition to promoting domestic tourism and encouraging tourists to select the emirate as their safe and preferred destination.

It will also present enticing events, exclusive offers on hotel accommodations, and huge discounts on various products and services, as well as recreational activities that fulfil the desires of both residents and visitors of Ajman.

The campaign aims to provide a memorable experience for tourists by offering a wide range of travel offers such as special packages for hotel accommodations, discounts on hotel services for up to 50 percent, and deals on restaurants, spas, activities, and outdoor adventures, in addition to the chance of winning a car when shopping at City Centre Ajman.

The emirate of Ajman is rich with tourist attractions such as long pristine beaches, art scenes, diverse world cuisines, a wide variety of activities and adventures along with its natural landmarks and coast.

Commenting on the campaign, Saleh Mohamed Al Gezer, Director General of ATDD, stressed the importance of domestic tourism in supporting the emirate’s economic growth and pointing out that this campaign is considered one of the most attractive tourism events for visitors and shoppers. It will help boost the commercial cycle, which drives more investments and supports the private sector, and achieving Ajman’s vision for tourism development, he added.

He assured that the department is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all tourists and residents.

